Imagine beautiful flowers blooming during the winter months. You can experience it at the Winter Green Flower Show at the Lincoln Park Conservatory. Here to educate us on some of the flowers and landscapes you can expect to see at the show is Matthew Barret — Deputy Director of Conservatories at the Chicago Park District.

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Now – January 7th

Wednesdays – Sundays

Free Admission – Needs Pre-Registration

Chiagoparkdistrict.com/holiday-flower-shows

