The message and name of this business go hand in hand. What started off as a reminder during the pandemic has now blossomed into their own “essential” empire. Joining Spotlight Chicago today are “Black Women Are Essential” Co-owners, Chelsey Carter-Sanders, and Essence Smith.

End Of Summer Bash

September 23 , 12 pm – 3 pm

blkwomenareessential.com

Instagram: @blkwomenareessential

