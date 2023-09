Jake Mazanke and his groomsmen went viral for dressing up as former bears coach Mike Ditka during his bachelor party last November. Then viral again for his wedding reception video. He made an appearance on our very first show — and now Jake and his wife Catie are back from their honeymoon to tell the tale of Ditka magic behind the viral videos.

