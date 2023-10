The Bears losing streak might be a buzz kill but this north side bar gave fans a reason to celebrate, even after yesterday’s loss. Co-owner of Claddagh Ring Pub, Kris Jackson shares how a Bears loss led to the bar paying everyone’s tabs.

2306 W Foster Ave

(773) 271-4794

claddaghringpub.com

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.