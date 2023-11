If you’ve got young kids that loved reading, there’s a great event coming up called “Authors Around the House”.



It’s a unique gathering that hosts local literary stars in a cozy atmosphere to inspire young minds. To chat about it is Co-Executive Director Lynette Kelly-Bell and participating author Dr. Ariel Sylvester.

Sunday, November 5

3 – 5 pm

AHouseInAustin.org

Instagram @ahouseinaustinchicago

Facebook A House In Austin

