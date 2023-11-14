Books are more than stacks of paper — they’re an art form that tell stories and connect us to each other.

The Artists Book House is dedicated to bringing literacy and book art to more people.



Joining us now is Chicago visual artist Katie Chung who loves the art of book-binding and teaches how to sew your own books.

Sewing Books

With Katie Chung

Saturday, November 18th

11 am – 2 pm At Colvin House

