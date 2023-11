Today is America Recycles Day so we’re learning some common misconceptions about what we can and can’t recycle.



Joining us is Jiy Rifkin from lakeshore recycling systems with some easy tips on how to live more sustainably.

LRSRecycles.com

ChicagoRecycles.org

Instagram Facebook Twitter @lrsrecycles

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m