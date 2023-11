Did you know that you can find Alpacas not too far from Chicago?

Magic Meadows Alpacas is in the far northwest suburbs. And we’ve got owner Sally Kazanis and our new friend – Rainer here to chat!

magicmeadowsalpacas.com

708-309-1316

Instagram MagicMeadow

Facebook Sally’s Magic Meadows

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m