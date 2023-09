For this week’s Thirsty Thursday edition, we’ve got an enchanting cocktail lounge nestled in a scenic city park in the West Loop Gate Neighborhood. It’s a secluded spot — AfterBar is hidden in plain sight with superbly crafted cocktails inspired by travels around the world with a posh decor to match. Take a look!

Location: 310 S Canal St

afterbarchicago.com

Instagram: @afterbarchicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.