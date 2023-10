It’s a tradition- as soon as fall settles in, it’s caramel apple season.

That’s Affy Tapple season in this city- the beloved Chicago company is celebrating 75 years of business!

WGN’s Mike Lowe went inside the plant to witness 350 thousand Jonathan apples transform into Affy Tapples signature caramel and peanut coated delight.

Affy Tapple Family Fun Day

Games, Giveaways, Apple Decorating & More!

In Niles

Saturday, October 7

10am – 4pm

