Halloween is all about candy, costumes, and haunts. And according to HauntWorld, the third scariest haunted house in the entire United States is right here in the Chicago suburbs. Hellsgate in Lockport is a multi-level mansion in the woods that promises to be more than a haunted house. It’s an adventure. So of course Sarah and Ji had to check it out!

3101 Canal St, Lockport

hellsgate.com

Facebook: HellsGateHauntedHouse

Instagram: @fearhellsgate

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m