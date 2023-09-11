We’re remembering 9/11 today – after 22 years since the tragic fall of the Twin Towers and loss of life at the Pentagon and in Shanksville Pennsylvania… efforts to bring people together for the purpose of good is a way to channel our energies productively. 1,500 local volunteers are packing more than 450,000 meals today at Union Station for the 9/11 day of service. Joining us now to tell us more about it is Camerin Mattson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Chicagosfoodbank.org
Instagram @FoodDepository
Facebook Food Depository
911day.org
Instagram@911Day
Facebook 911 Day
Twitter @911Day
