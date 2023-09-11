We’re remembering 9/11 today – after 22 years since the tragic fall of the Twin Towers and loss of life at the Pentagon and in Shanksville Pennsylvania… efforts to bring people together for the purpose of good is a way to channel our energies productively. 1,500 local volunteers are packing more than 450,000 meals today at Union Station for the 9/11 day of service. Joining us now to tell us more about it is Camerin Mattson from the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Chicagosfoodbank.org

Instagram @FoodDepository

Facebook Food Depository

911day.org

Instagram@911Day

Facebook 911 Day

Twitter @911Day

