An organization brought together by fate… The “Chi Gives Back” non-profit was born when two people with kind hearts crossed paths. Today they’re here to talk about their 7th Annual Chicagoland Toy Drive coming up this Sunday. Joining us now are co-founders Sandi Robinson and John Boddie.

Chi Gives Back Chicagoland Toy Drive

Sunday, December 17th

VU Rooftop Lounge

Collecting Donations Through December 25th

