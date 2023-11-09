The top two Chicago Park District Junior Bear Football Teams are battling it out at the 74th Annual Mum Bowl. But the event is about more than competition. It’s a chance to honor one of the most important people in their lives – mom. Joining Spotlight Chicago today ahead of the big game is LaFollette Park Junior Bear D’Angelo Garner, his mother Ashley Garner, and Senior Program and Event Coordinator Marlenni Laureano.

74th Annual Mum Bowl

LaFollette Park Wildcats VS. Ogden Park Vikings

November 10 at Soldier Field

Free Admission

Free Parking

chicagoparkdistrict.com

