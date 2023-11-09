The top two Chicago Park District Junior Bear Football Teams are battling it out at the 74th Annual Mum Bowl. But the event is about more than competition. It’s a chance to honor one of the most important people in their lives – mom. Joining Spotlight Chicago today ahead of the big game is LaFollette Park Junior Bear D’Angelo Garner, his mother Ashley Garner, and Senior Program and Event Coordinator Marlenni Laureano.
74th Annual Mum Bowl
LaFollette Park Wildcats VS. Ogden Park Vikings
November 10 at Soldier Field
Free Admission
Free Parking
