It’s the 6th Annual Viking Pub Crawl this Saturday in Andersonville – one of many ways celebrating the neighborhood’s Swedish heritage.
Every person is welcomed with a piping bowl of Viking stew!
Joining us now to chat all about it is Asia McKnight from Meeting House Tavern who’s also taking part of the crawl.
Saturday, November 18th
3 – 6 pm
Check In Starts At 2 pm Meeting House Tavern
Instagram Twitter @avillechamber
Facebook Andersonville
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m