There’s a story in every sip of beer. Chicago Brewseum is one of the first independent, non-profit museum dedicated to beer. They’re hosting the 5th Annual Beer Culture Summit this week, where you can learn the global history of beer. Joining us today is Liz Garibay, founder and executive director of Chicago Brewseum with more.

5th Annual Beer Culture Summit

Oct. 18th – Oct. 21st

In Person or Virtual

Opening Night: Chicago History Museum,

All Events at various locations

ChicagoBrewseum.org

Instagram & X: @chibrewseum

Facebook: Chicago Brewseum

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m