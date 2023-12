The 5th Annual “A Night at the Museum” event at The Museum of Science and Industry returns tonight! It’s a family-focused event un-like anything else…benefiting those experiencing homelessness. It’s put on by Social Works– the non-profit founded by Chance The Rapper… Joining us now to chat about what to expect are Executive Directors Essence Smith and Justin Cunningham.

December 21st

6:30pm

Museum of Science and Industry

socialworkschi.org

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @SocialWorks