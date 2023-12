This Sunday, motorcyclists will take over Western Ave. for the 46th Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. Each year, thousands of riders come to Chicago to ride each bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate to kids in need in our area. They stopped by our studio this week to give us a preview.

Sunday, December 3

Dan Ryan Woods open at 6AM

Parade Starts at 9:30AM

chicagolandtft.org

