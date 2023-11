3 Arts non-profit supports underrepresented artists, who work in the performing, teaching or visual arts. Here to talk about how they’ve distributed over $6 million in grants to Chicago artists, and this years 3 arts awards – Executive Director Esther Grimm.

3arts.org

Instagram: @3artschicago

