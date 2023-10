There’s a Halloween Dog Party and Parade happening in Streeterville tomorrow at the Museum of Contemporary Arts.



Joining us now to chat about how it all started and who should come is Maureen Schulman – one of the chief judges.

Saturday, Oct. 28th

Museum Of Contemporary Art Garden

Free To Attend

Facebook Streeterville Doggy Halloween

