Sponsored Segment by UI Health

November is Lung Cancer Awareness and COPD Awareness Month.

Lung Cancer causes the most cancer deaths in the U.S. – so it’s important to get screened early if you’re at risk.



Joining us now is Dr. Kevin Kovitz from U-I health where innovative Lung Disease treatments and accessible screening options are available.

Lung Cancer Screening & Information Event

Nov. 21

9am – 2pm

University of Illinois Hospital

lung.uihealth.care

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m