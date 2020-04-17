Zach LaVine finishes runner-up in the NBA/WNBA ‘HORSE’ competition

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 29: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against the New York Knicks on February 29, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It was taped earlier in the week, so the results were already known, but there was a bit of intrigue among Chicago basketball fans for this NBA/WNBA event thanks to a pair of participants in the Final Four.

TONIGHT!@alliequigley takes on @ZachLaVine in the semifinal round of HORSE on @espn



Who you picking to advance to the final? https://t.co/riY0iiO9ZC — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) April 16, 2020

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley would be facing off with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the semifinals of the eight-person NBA/WNBA “HORSE” tournament. Quigley knocked off Thunder guard Chris Paul and LaVine beat Paul Pierce in Sunday’s first round to set up the Chicago match-up.

Zach "playing it safe" in HORSE = off the backboard between-the-legs layup 😅



🎥: @espn pic.twitter.com/V93dozxgPT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 17, 2020

The pair were competitive in their televised match-up on Thursday, but in the end it was LaVine who came out the winner.

.@ZachLaVine advances to the Final of the NBA HORSE Challenge after a tougher test from @alliequigley. pic.twitter.com/appDIwg4aY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 17, 2020

He finished with two fewer letters to eliminate Quigley and advance to the final against Jazz guard Mike Conley.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@MCONLEY10 defeats @ZachLaVine in the Finals to become Champion of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/X8BPW6gphT — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2020

That’s where LaVine’s luck ran out, as Conley delievered a strong performance to defeat LaVine by three full letters to win the competition.

Along with providing a little distraction during this time without sports, $200,000 was donated in the player’s names to chairties helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.