Zach LaVine finishes runner-up in the NBA/WNBA ‘HORSE’ competition

CHICAGO – It was taped earlier in the week, so the results were already known, but there was a bit of intrigue among Chicago basketball fans for this NBA/WNBA event thanks to a pair of participants in the Final Four.
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley would be facing off with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in the semifinals of the eight-person NBA/WNBA “HORSE” tournament. Quigley knocked off Thunder guard Chris Paul and LaVine beat Paul Pierce in Sunday’s first round to set up the Chicago match-up.
The pair were competitive in their televised match-up on Thursday, but in the end it was LaVine who came out the winner.
He finished with two fewer letters to eliminate Quigley and advance to the final against Jazz guard Mike Conley.
That’s where LaVine’s luck ran out, as Conley delievered a strong performance to defeat LaVine by three full letters to win the competition.
Along with providing a little distraction during this time without sports, $200,000 was donated in the player’s names to chairties helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.