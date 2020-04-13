Zach LaVine, Allie Quigley advance in the NBA/WNBA HORSE competition

Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Sky guard Allie Quigley advanced to the semifinals of the NBA/WNBA HORSE Competition on April 12th.

CHICAGO – There won’t be any basketball played for the Windy City’s two professional basketball teams in the near future, but at least a pair of their players are giving fans something to root for during a unique competition.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@alliequigley takes down @CP3 to advance in the NBA HORSE Challenge presented by State Farm! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SmITbzaqi3 — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

During the quarterfinal round of the NBA’s “HORSE” Challenge, Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Sky guard Allie Quigley both advanced to the semifinals with victory on Sunday night.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀



👀 @ZachLaVine defeats @paulpierce34 in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/OiTxcym9mH — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

LaVine, shooting at his offseason home in Washington state, had a strong showing against former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, coming up with a “shutout” as he failed to get a letter against him in the competition. The Bulls’ guard clinched the round by nailing a shot from outside of the court to eliminate Pierce.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀



👀 @alliequigley defeats @CP3 in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/uUsHtLZVdg — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

Shooting in her driveway in Deerfield, Quigley had her own strong performance against Thunder guard Paul, winning by two full letters. After a few creative shots, including one which she hit while sitting on the ground, the WNBA All-Star finished off the competition with a banked-in free throw that Paul couldn’t match.

Quigley’s wife, Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, shot part of the competition on her phone.

After the victories, the two Chicago players will now square off in the semifinals this coming Thursday. The winner will face the winner of the Chauncey Billups-Mike Conley match-up after each picked up wins on Sunday.