BALTIMORE – The nine innings that played out at Camden Yards played out much differently for two of the younger Cubs’ players who’ve enjoyed successful starts to the 2022 season.

The former is the reason the team found themselves in the lead early against the Orioles, with the latter being the reason they weren’t in the game for long. Either way, a rough night for Keegan Thompson was enough to outshine another memorable evening for Christopher Morel in a 9-3 loss on Tuesday night.

Morel was the bright spot of the evening as he once again reached base, extending his streak to start his major league career to 21. That came early as the center fielder led off the game with his third homer of the year to give the Cubs the early lead.

He’d then triple in the sixth inning to bring home another run, bringing his RBI total to ten on the season while his average to .298 on his rookie season.

By that point, unfortunately, the Orioles had been able to put some distance between themselves and the Cubs thanks to a lot of offense against Keegan Thompson. The part-time starter and reliever, who had an ERA under two and a 6-0 record coming into the contest, surrendered seven runs on five hits, including three home runs with a walk and a strikeout in just three innings of work.

It raises his ERA to 3.17 on the season as he takes his first loss of 2022.

Alec Mills, who just activated off the injured list, would pitch the final five innings in his first start of the season as he allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts compared to one walk.