Yoan Moncada rejoins White Sox, reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO – Yoan Moncada is back at White Sox camp with a newfound appreciation for his health.

The Sox star third baseman revealed Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.

“When I got the results, it was a little scary because I didn’t know how this would affect me, what kind of symptoms I would develop. Thank God I felt good for the most part,” Moncada explained through translator Billy Russo. “I just lost the sense of smell and taste for a few days. Now I feel good.”

Moncada quarantined Chicago away from his wife and daughter, who stayed in Miami while he dealt with the unknown.

“I couldn’t do any physical activity because I stayed at home. It was scary, a difficult time. Just glad to be back and to be healthy.”

Sox skipper Rick Renteria also returned to Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday following a trip to California for a family funeral. Renteria said Moncada looked like he didn’t miss a beat during batting practice but looked a little rusty taking ground balls.

Moncada is being held out of the team’s intrasquad game Thursday night. Renteria will evaluate Moncada the next 2-3 days to see if he’ll be ready to go by Opening Day.