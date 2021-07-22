Yermin Mercedes will continue to play baseball & is in uniform for the Charlotte Knights tonight

CHARLOTTE – It’s been quite a 24 hours for one of the most popular members of the White Sox during the 2021 season.

But it looks as if Yermin Mercedes won’t be stepping away from baseball after all.

On Thursday afternoon, Mercedes announced on Instagram that he was going to continue playing baseball, coming just a day after announcing on the social media platform that he was stepping away from the game.

The White Sox have confirmed that Mercedes is with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, where he’s been since the beginning of July. He’s in uniform for the Knights as they face the Durham Bulls on the road.

White Sox DH/C Yermin Mercedes, who is currently at Triple-A Charlotte, posted this to Instagram tonight saying he stepping away from baseball for a while. He had hinted at retirement in a Instagram story earlier today. He was in the Knights lineup tonight, went 0-2. pic.twitter.com/HRkPJfCyVb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 22, 2021

Mercedes had said in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening that he was stepping away from the game, coming just after he’d started for Charlotte as the catcher in their game against Durham. It followed an Instagram story where the catcher and designated hitter indicated he might consider retirement.

This comes during what has been quite a season for Mercedes, who was one of the best stories in baseball in the first month of the season. Getting the first major playing time of his major league career after years in the minors, Mercedes started the season with a modern-day record of eight consecutive hits to start the season.

In April, he had a slash line of .415/.455/.659 with five homers and 16 RBI and was named the American League’s Rookie of the Month. The success at the plate began to slip over the next two months, as he batted just .221 in May with two homers and 14 RBI then fell to .159 with just seven RBI in June.

That led to his demotion to Triple-A Charlotte, where he found some rhythm again, hitting .298/.365/.632 in 15 games with the Knights with four homers and ten RBI.