WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper gets into merchandise game

CHICAGO – Sky star Kahleah Copper is a jack of all trades. She can rebound, she can shoot, she can play defense with the best of them. So it’s no surprise the WNBA Finals MVP is jumping into the merchandise game head first.

Copper had some iconic moments during the Sky’s championship run, but one seemed to stick with fans and players alike, embodying her fearless tenacity.

Sophie Cunningham and Kahleah Copper fighting for a rebound after Cunningham missed a layup pic.twitter.com/sk4vOcj0W8 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 14, 2021

In what ended up being an extremely physical, borderline chippy Game 2, Copper and Mercury forward Sophie Cunningham wrestled for a loose ball. Although she was called for a foul, Copper stood over Cunningham, not backing down from the fight.

“We were just battling out there. I think — this is the Finals, so that’s what it’s about.”

Copper later posted the image on Instagram with the caption, “NEVER FORGET.”

Now fans don’t have to. They can wear a shirt or a hoodie with the photo emblazoned front and center.

There is another option on her website, which features an MVP star-shaped montage of the North Philly native and the atomic number for copper in the upper right hand corner.