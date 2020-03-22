With their season on hold, Chicago Fire FC looks ahead to better days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For months now, they've been promoting the importance of Saturday, March 21st.

That's when Chicago Fire FC would return to Soldier Field for the first time in the 2020 season to face Atlanta United FC, the 2018 MLS Cup champions.

It was to represent the start of a new era in Chicago for the club, as they would call the lakefront home for the first time since the end of the 2005 season when they left for what was then called Toyota Park.

But with the MLS season on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team's front office, coaching staff, and players are left to wonder what might have been in the postponed opener. Despite being off the field, the team is doing whatever they can individually to stay positive in the midst of a global emergency.

Josh Frydman talked with some members of the team this week along with the man who would have been in goal for Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Evergreen Park native Brad Guzan.

You can watch his story in the video above.