With IHSA football delayed, Ryan Keeler changes his plans for his senior season

Former Nazareth defensive tackle Ryan Keeler works out after his senior football season was delayed in September, 2020.

CHICAGO – With the IHSA’s football season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players are left with a few options when it comes to their final seasons.

Some have decided to wait it out and see if the season starts late or maybe next spring. Others have taken the drastic step to go to a school in another state that is allowing football or to a sports-specific academy.

Ryan Keeler, a defensive tackle who made a name for himself at Nazareth High School, is taking his own path this fall. He’s studying online through Apex Learning while training to start his college football career at Rutgers a little early as he plans to enroll at the school for the spring semester.

Lauren Magiera talked with Ryan about his decision and you can watch her story in the video above.