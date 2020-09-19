With football on hold, Jordan Lynch helps coach a different sport at Mount Carmel

CHICAGO – During his time at the school, it’s work on the gridiron that’s made Jordan Lynch a household name.

But with IHSA football on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s found another way to contribute to Mount Carmel High School athletics.

Lynch has joined the Caravan golf team, one of the few that can actually play this fall as scheduled. He’s an assistant coach for the program and he’s enjoying his time trying something new at the school.

Josh Frydman, who has profiled Lynch in the past at Mount Carmel, caught up with him to see him in action with the golf team. You can watch that story in the video above.