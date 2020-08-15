With back-to-back playoff games, Blackhawks can make or break their playoff run

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 13: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights is stopped by the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 13, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON – The optimist would say that the Blackhawks could bring themselves back to even at the end of Sunday night. A “Glass Half Empty” individual could counter by saying the team’s 2019-2020 season could officially end at the same time.

Both explanations are correct, though some might be leaning towards the latter after the first two games of the Blackhawks’ first round Stanley Cup Playoff series against Golden Knights.

The No. 1 seed has shown their might at times in the first two games, with a few spurts by the eighth-seeded Blackhawks helping them force overtime in Game 2. But it was Vegas that won the first two games and is halfway to advancing in the Edmonton bubble.

Jeremy Colliton isn’t shying away from his team’s situation, but he’s sees more optimism than others might at the moment.

“We think we’ve had really good stretches in these first two games and we haven’t sustained it for long enough to get the payoff,” said Colliton on Saturday before Game 3. “We understand where we’re at in the series but we’ve got a lot of belief in our group that we’re going to have a hard push here and turn it around.

“All it takes is to win one game and the series changes.”

That’s true, but getting some more shots on goal would certainly help the cause. The team had just 20 shots on goal in Game 1 and upped that to just 25 in Game 2 as the Blackhawks struggled to get chances generated from the defense towards the front of the net.

It was something they had no trouble doing against Edmonton in a preliminary series upset, but it’s been more of a chore against a physical Golden Knights team. Yet with that, the team still was within a goal heading to the third period of the first game and forced overtime in the second.

Maybe that’s where the optimism is generated for players like Slater Koekkoek, who sees a shot to get back in the series during a busy 28 or so hours this weekend.

“I hope that we bring a lot of things that we did in the game into Game 3. I liked our first two periods, I thought we were on our toes, playing well. In the third, we dropped off a little bit,” said Koekkeok. “Obviously you want to park those negatives but bring those positives as well to the next game.”

They better or else the number of “Glass Half Empty” fans could dramatically increase from Saturday to Sunday.