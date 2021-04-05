Williams and 3 HR Inning lead Cubs past Brewers

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April, 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Javier Báez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Monday night.

Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narváez’s leadoff single in the sixth — Narváez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narváez added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Williams’ father Richard, a Chicago native and lifelong Cubs fan who once worked as an usher at Wrigley Field, was at the game to see his son play his first game for his favorite team.

“Pretty spectacular how he handled the moment,” manager David Ross said. “Nice for him to get off to a good start in a Cubs uniform.”

Williams was glad fans were allowed in the stands for what became a memorable day for his family.

“They’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time,” he said. “Just a really special moment for my family and I. I’m thankful they were able to be in the stands for it.”

Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

Brett Anderson (0-1) allowed all of Chicago’s homers, giving up four runs and four hits over five innings while striking out four.

Neither team had a baserunner until the bottom of the fourth, when Ian Happ drew a leadoff walk from Anderson. Contreras came up next and knocked him home with a drive that just cleared the center field fence. Baez later homered to right-center, and Bote followed with a blast to deep center.

The Brewers have 39 strikeouts, 10 hits and five runs in their last 27 innings.

“We obviously need more runs,” manager Craig Counsell said, “but we haven’t gotten it so far.

Chicago fans have been waiting almost 50 years to see a Cubs no-hitter at Wrigley Field. Milt Pappas last did so Sept. 2, 1972, in an 8-0 win over San Diego.