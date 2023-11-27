NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended two games for a dangerous trip of Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban after a hearing with Hartman. This is Hartman’s second suspension of 2023 after getting one game for interference in April.

As a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement, he’ll forfeit over $41,000 in salary.

The Wild have lost seven in a row and on Monday fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods.