HOUSTON – There was a familiar face among the supporters of one of the teams in the men’s basketball championship game Monday night in Houston.

In fact, people have seen this well-known actor and comedian at the NCAA Tournament before.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wilmette native Bill Murray was cheering on UConn as they faced San Diego State in the championship game on Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. He watched as the Huskies completed their strong run in the tournament with a 76-59 win over the Aztecs to win their fifth national title.

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Murray was also on the floor greeting some of the players after the game as UConn as they finished with a 31-8 record and won all six of their tournament games by double digits.

Naturally, one might ask why the actor was invested in the success of the Huskies during this season.

For Murray, it’s all about family.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bill’s son, Luke Murray, is in his second year as an assistant coach for UConn, having joined head coach Dan Hurley’s staff before the 2021-2022 season.

Lauded for his recruiting, Luke Murray has been an assistant at six different programs during his coaching career. He was previously at Louisville for three seasons before arriving with the Huskies to help their quest for a national championship.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Murray has been on the road cheering on his son before, including the 2017 NCAA Tournament when Luke was an assistant for Xavier when the Musketeers advanced to the Elite Eight.

Back in 2005, Murray also showed his support for Illinois when they made their run to the national championship game in St. Louis. During the Illini’s memorable comeback win over Arizona in the Chicago Regional final at Allstate Arena, television broadcast cameras caught him reacting to the victory on a number of occasions.