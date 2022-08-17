CHICAGO – It hasn’t been the year that the White Sox have wanted, especially their third baseman that was the first part of their rebuild when it began late in 2016.

Coming into the series against the Astros, Moncada was batting just .198 on the season, struggling like the rest of his teammates to find form in the midst of a difficult season.

But over the past two days, the third baseman has delivered the key hits in two of the bigger wins of the season for the White Sox, who’ve shown resilience as they creep closer to the top of the American League Central division.

After delivering the go-ahead hit in a comeback win over the Astros in the eighth inning on Monday, Moncada did the same with two outs on Tuesday night as well. He blooped a single into center field to score Adam Engel for the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Houston.

It completed another two-run rally in as many nights for the White Sox as the team made up a 3-1 deficit in their final two-at bats. Gavin Sheets’ double that plated two runs tied the game in the seventh inning before Moncada put the White Sox ahead to stay with his 35th RBI of the season.

Liam Hendriks had a perfect ninth inning for his 18th-straight save and 27th of the season. The win is the fifth straight for the White Sox and puts them at a season-high five games over .500. It also brings them within one game of first place in the AL Central as they sit tied for second with the Twins behind the Guardians.

Initially, Tuesday was all about the pitchers as Cy Young Award favorites Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease were on the mound to start. It would end up being a push for both as each pitcher allowed three earned runs; Cease doing so over five innings with six hits allowed while getting four strikeouts compared to three walks.

Verlander would pitch through the seventh with eight hits allowed, four strikeouts, and one walk.

But in the end, the start of the game was the same one from the night before, as both Moncada and the team have enjoyed a great stretch over the last two days.