CHICAGO – Injuries have been rampant for a second-straight year for the White Sox, but slowly players are starting to make their way back to the lineup.

That is the case on Monday, where two key players return to the team after month-long stays on the injured list.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly have been activated off the injured list and will be available for the team’s game tonight against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/sevaBiDnEO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 9, 2022

Ahead of the start of their series against the Guardians, the White Sox announced that third baseman Yoan Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly have been activated for the first time this season. Aaron Bummer heads to the 15-day IL with a right knee strain while Jake Burger has been optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for the third baseman’s return.

Both Moncada (right oblique strain) and Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) were placed on the list before Opening Day in early April and have yet to play this season.

Acquired in the Chris Sale trade in December of 2016 that started the team’s rebuild, Moncada is entering his sixth season with the White Sox. In 144 games in 2022, the third baseman hit .263/.375/.412 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI. During Spring Training, Moncada struggled as he had just four hits in 33 at-bats before going down with the injury.

During his six-game rehab stint with Charlotte, he was much better at the plate, going 7-for-22 with two homers and five RBI.

Kelly didn’t appear in a spring training game as he dealt with the nerve injury during his time in Glendale but did pitch in three innings for Triple-A Charlotte in his rehab assignment. He didn’t allow a hit while striking out three batters with a walk and a hit batsman.