LOS ANGELES — Once again, a nagging injury in 2023 is going to keep the White Sox third baseman out of the lineup.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is headed back to the 10-day IL with lower back inflammation, retroactive to June 14.

Infielder Zach Remillard is being called up to the majors for the first time.

As part of the transaction, the team is calling up infielder and 2016 10th round draft pick Zach Remillard from Triple-A Charlotte.

This is the second time that Moncada has been placed on the injured list this season with a lower back issue. On April 14, in the midst of a good start to the season, the third baseman landed on the list with soreness in that area. It would keep him out for over a month before returning on May 12 and would be in the lineup consistently until Tuesday.

He was held out Wednesday with lower back issues and then was placed on the IL on Thursday.

Before his first injury, Moncada was hitting .308/.325/.564 with four doubles, two home runs, five RBI in the first nine games. He’s cooled a bit since then and currently is hitting .232 with eight doubles, one triple, three homers, and 13 RBI in 38 games.

At 30-39, the White Sox are currently in the midst of a six-game west coast road trip and will finish a three-game series with the Dodgers on Thursday night. They’ll start a three-game series with the Mariners in Seattle on Friday.