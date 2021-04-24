Yermin Mercedes makes more memories in a White Sox win vs. Rangers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 23: Yermin Mercedes #73 of the Chicago White Sox gestures after hitting a one-run double against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 23, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the games go by in the first month of the 2021 season, he continues to add evidence to the case that a hot start might last longer than a few weeks.

Count Friday night into that category for Yermin Mercedes, who came through once again when the White Sox needed him as they started a new homestand.

For the third time this season, the designated hitter has three-or-more RBI in a game, and they’ve end up making the difference against the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mercedes drove in two runs with a hit in a five-run third inning, then when Texas tied the game, he put the White Sox up for good with a go-ahead double in the seventh inning. His contributions were part of a 9-7 victory that put the team over the .500 mark at 10-9 on the season.

His impressive 4-for-4 night pushed Mercedes’ average to .429 on the season while giving him a second four-hit game of the season. Per the White Sox, he’s the first rookie since Maurice Archdeacon of 1923 to get four or more hits in his first 18 games and just the tenth in American League history to do so.

Mercedes’ big night, including the hit in the seventh, helped erase the sting of the White Sox losing a 5-0 lead in the middle innings to pick up their fourth victory in five games.

Yoan Moncada also drove in three runs on the night and his homer in the eighth inning helped add some insurance for White Sox. Liam Hendriks would strike out five in an extended save in which he allowed just a single run in 1 2/3 innings.

Yet Mercedes was the star again, as a fast start to the second just continues to go on as April draws to a close.