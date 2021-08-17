Yasmani Grandal takes his next step in returning to the White Sox

CHICAGO – For a team that’s struggled with injuries all season, things may finally be looking up a bit for the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert are back in the lineup and enjoying success for the American League Central-leading team. Carlos Rodon told reporters this week that he’s feeling good after a trip to the IL with left shoulder fatigue.

Tuesday came some more good news for a player who figures to be a major contributor to not only the White Sox offense but also their pitchers come October.

Yasmani Grandal's rehab has been transferred to Charlotte and he will be with the Knights starting tonight. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 17, 2021

Catcher Yasmani Grandal has moved up one more step in his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left knee that he suffered against the Twins on July 5th. He’ll join the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this week as he continues to work back to the big league club.

After the surgery, there was no timeline given outside of the initial four-to-six-week window given after the initial injury, but the catcher continues to make steady progress. He’s already played four games at Double-A Birmingham, collecting four hits in a 11 at-bats with two RBI.

Grandal was expected to start tonight for the Knights, but the game in Charlotte against Norfolk was rained out.

The primary catcher for the White Sox, Grandal was seeing improved hitting over the last month after struggling at times early in the season. He hit .260/.402/.603 with eight homers and 18 RBI in the month of June and had two RBI already in July before the injury.