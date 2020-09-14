With the playoffs & division title in sight, the White Sox take nothing for granted

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 13: Eloy Jimenez #74 of the Chicago White Sox Jarrod Dyson #32and Nomar Mazara #30 celebrate their 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers on September 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – These are the two weeks that White Sox fans have been waiting for since December of 2016.

That’s when the team made the decision to completely rebuild their franchise at the expense of the present. The hope was the team would build a strong foundation where they could compete for championships at the start of a new decade.

Nearly four years later, this has come to pass, even if the season doesn’t look like what they would have expected back then. In a shortened 60-game campaign due to the pandemic, the White Sox find themselves not only at the top of the American League Central division with two weeks to go but also the league itself.

A three-game sweep of the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field sets up the biggest series for the team in eight years as they welcome the Twins to Chicago for four games. Minnesota is sitting a game back of Rick Renteria’s team with this series likely having a major impact on playoff seeding in October.

“These are the moments you want to be in,” said shortstop Tim Anderson of the series. “I want to be in these moments. I like playing in games like this. It makes it more exciting.”

Making the playoffs for the first time in 12 years is nearly a lock, with the White Sox magic number just to qualify for the eight-team AL playoffs sitting at six as of Monday evening. Yet Anderson is hesitant to start celebrating what will be a major accomplishment for the franchise and this era.

“We haven’t really done anything let. We’ve got the best record, but that ain’t putting no trophies in our pocket. That ain’t doing anything for us,” said shortstop Tim Anderson. “You’ve got to start somewhere. There’s a lot of people that haven’t been somewhere, and you’ve got to start somewhere, and I think tonight is the night to start.”