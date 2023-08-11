CHICAGO — The answer to a question for one baseball team in town led to the asking of another to the club on the south side.

After the Cubs announced the dates for their 2024 fan convention, many White Sox fans were wondering if one for their team could return.

So is SoxFest going to happen in 2024? Well, there isn’t an answer yet.

“No official plans for SoxFest to announce at the moment, but we are working on plans to celebrate fans this winter,” was the answer from the White Sox to WGN this week.

Fans of the White Sox have been asking this question after the team decided not to host a fan convention this past winter. It followed a disappointing 2022 season where the club finished 81-81 and out of the American League playoffs.

The White Sox said the decision was made “due to several factors” in October 2022.

Fortunes have only gotten worse for the White Sox in 2023 as the team has spent the majority of the season under .500 under new manager Pedro Grifol. They’re 47-69 on the season and underwent a major sell-off for prospects at the August 1 trade deadline.

The last time SoxFest was held was January 24-25, 2020 at McCormick Place West, which happened about six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown major events. The 2021 & 2022 events were canceled due to concerns over the virus.

Whether it will be back in 2024 is still to be determined as the current club finishes out a disappointing season.