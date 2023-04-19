CHICAGO — It’s certainly been an uneven start to the 2023 season for the White Sox, with one of their most consistent players not even playing at the major league level the entire season.

But when Jake Burger has been with the big league club, he’s made the most of it with his power. On Tuesday, he made his latest homer even more unique than the rest.

In the first inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Phillies, the infielder smashed a pitch from Bailey Falter deep into the left field seats for a three-run homer. It was the only runs that the White Sox would need in a 3-0 triumph over Philadelphia that was boosted by an impressive one-hit pitching performance by the club.

Yet Burger’s 417-foot shot was very notable for the White Sox since statistically it was the hardest hit ball by a player for the club in eight years.

Per Statcast, the home run had an exit velocity of 118.2 miles per hour, which is the highest for the White Sox since that service made its debut in the MLB back in 2015.

It ranks as the second-highest home run exit velocity of the season in the league, with only Atlanta’s Matt Olson topping it on April 11 (118.6).

This adds to what has been a memorable homestand for the infielder and a solid start to the season, which has included time in Triple-A Charlotte. In his last five games, he has four homers and eight RBI, adding to his 2023 slash line of .308/.367/.962 with five home runs and ten RBI.