GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the great storylines of the early part of the 2021 White Sox season concerned their designated hitter, who made the most of his first major playing time in the major leagues.

But if that happens again for Yermin Mercedes, it will have to wait just a little bit due to an injury.

On Friday, the White Sox announced that a CT scan showed a hamate fracture in his left hand which will require surgery on Monday morning in Phoenix, keeping him out of the lineup 6-to-8 weeks. He suffered it during a plate appearance against the Giants on Thursday in a spring training game.

This will take out any chance of Mercedes playing in the first month of the season, which a year ago was the best stretch of his professional career.

In March and April of 2021, the designated hitter was named the American League’s Rookie of the Month as he hit .415/.455/.659 with five doubles, five homers along with 16 RBI in 82 plate appearances. Mercedes began the season 8-for-8 at the plate, which is a modern-day Major League Baseball record.

His story was embraced throughout baseball since he’d been in the minor leagues since 2011 and had only made his debut in 2020, making one plate appearance.

Mercedes would cool off the next month-and-a-half and was eventually sent down to Triple-A Charlotte, where he remained the rest of the season. In July, the designated hitter and catcher briefly decided to step away from baseball and hinted at retirement but returned to the Knights the next day.

In five games this spring, Mercedes was 3-for-9 with two runs scored and was attempting a switch to left field during training in Glendale.