NEW YORK — The deteriorating air conditions in New York due to smoke from Canadian wildfires have forced the cancellation of a few events, including one for a Chicago team.

The White Sox contest against the Yankees set for 6:05 p.m. central time on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx has been postponed due to poor air quality. Earlier in the afternoon, skies around New York City turned orange as smoke continues to blanket the area.

Because of that, the White Sox and Yankees will play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 3:05 p.m. central time. Fans will need just a single ticket to see both of the contests.

Along with the White Sox-Yankees game, Major League Baseball has also postponed the Phillies-Tigers game in Philadelphia due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

This marks the first time that MLB has called off a game due to the quality of the air since September 2020. That’s when a Giants-Mariners series scheduled to be played in Seattle was moved to San Francisco due to fires on the west coast.

A few sporting events around the New York area were also postponed on Wednesday, including the NWSL match between NY/NJ Gotham FC and the Orlando Pride that was set to take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx WNBA contest at Barclays Arena in Brooklyn was also called off due to the air quality in the New York area.

Despite smoke around the Yankee Stadium area on Monday night, the contest went on, with White Sox winning it 3-2. Thursday’s contest against New York, if its played, will complete a quick three-game road trip for the White Sox before they