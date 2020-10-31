White Sox won’t pick up Encarnacion or Gonzalez’s option for the 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 6: Edwin Encarnacion #23 of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 6, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – His signing was one of the biggest for the White Sox last winter, and was part of the signaling of the team’s entrance into competing for the playoffs after three rebuilding years.

But as the club looks ahead to 2021 with a new manager, the team doesn’t have Edwin Encarnacion in their plans at the moment.

On Friday, the White Sox declined the $12 million option for the designated hitter after he endured a rough 60-game season in his first year in Chicago.

He hit 10 homers and had 19 RBI, but he hit just .157 and his .627 OPS was the worst of his major league career that started with the Reds in 2005. The decision was also made easier since Encarnacion didn’t have a buyout for his deal.

The team did have to pay $500,000 to Gio Gonzalez after they decided not to pick up his option for the 2021 season. Once a draft pick of the White Sox, the pitcher signed with the team in free agency last year and went 1-2 with a 4.83 ERA.

Leury Garcia is returning to the club as the team picked up his $3.5 million option for the 2021 season. The utility player had a strong start to the year, hitting .271/.317/.441 with three homers and eight RBI through 16 games. But a thumb injury required surgery and would keep him out for the rest of the season.

Pitcher Michael Kopech was taken off the restricted list and put on the 40-man roster after opting out of the 2020 season, while the same happened with pitcher Jimmy Lambert off the Injured List.

Meanwhile former Gold Glove winner Yolmer Sanchez was claimed off waivers the Orioles.