Limited amount of White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO – If you want the chance to purchase tickets to see the White Sox play at home in October in the playoffs, you’ll have that chance on Wednesday.
On Monday morning, the White Sox announced that a limited amount of single-game tickets for the American League Division and American League Championship Series will be sold on Wednesday at 2 PM. This sale will only occur on the team’s website, whitesox.com.
Those who purchase tickets will be limited to four per game, and if the games are not played, refunds will be issued within 4-to-6 weeks. Suites for the postseason are also available, with fans able to find information about it at whitesox.com/postseason.
This is the first time the White Sox have played at home in the postseason since the 2008 season, when they hosted the Rays for two games in the ALDS. The ballpark, which was opened in 1991, has also hosted postseason games in 1993, 2000, and 2005.