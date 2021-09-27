Limited amount of White Sox playoff tickets go on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO – AUGUST 15: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field as crowd of 37,696 watches the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox on August 15, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If you want the chance to purchase tickets to see the White Sox play at home in October in the playoffs, you’ll have that chance on Wednesday.

Today the White Sox announced that a limited amount of ALDS and ALCS tickets will go on sale at https://t.co/VaujhJvlGU on Wednesday at 2 PM. Fans who buy will be limited to four per game. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hlcFZ2grTu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 27, 2021

On Monday morning, the White Sox announced that a limited amount of single-game tickets for the American League Division and American League Championship Series will be sold on Wednesday at 2 PM. This sale will only occur on the team’s website, whitesox.com.

Those who purchase tickets will be limited to four per game, and if the games are not played, refunds will be issued within 4-to-6 weeks. Suites for the postseason are also available, with fans able to find information about it at whitesox.com/postseason.

This is the first time the White Sox have played at home in the postseason since the 2008 season, when they hosted the Rays for two games in the ALDS. The ballpark, which was opened in 1991, has also hosted postseason games in 1993, 2000, and 2005.