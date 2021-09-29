White Sox will hold ‘Change the Game’ playoff rally on Monday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 17: A general overview of Guaranteed Rate Field is seen in this aerial view prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In 2020, the team really didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s first postseason berth in 12 seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic kept any major celebrations for the milestone from occurring.

So in 2021, with the White Sox now celebrating a division championship and getting ready to host their first home playoff game since 2008, the team is doing what they can do to enjoy the moment.

On Wednesday, the White Sox announced that they’ll be holding a “Change the Game Rally” on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field from 3-7 PM for fans to celebrate the team’s postseason appearance. It will be held in the Gate 5 plaza in Lot B at the ballpark, with free tickets being given away on the team’s website at www.whitesox.com/ctg starting Wednesday at 4 PM.

The event will include a speed pitch, giveaways, along with special guest appearances as the team celebrates the upcoming American League Division Series. That will start on Thursday, October 7th, and if the standings hold, the White Sox would face the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park that evening.

In that scenario, the first ALDS game at Guaranteed Rate Field would be on Sunday, October 10th.

Already the White Sox announced that they are encouraging fans to wear black for home playoff games, bringing back the “Blackout” which was popular among spectators during the 2008 AL Central Tiebreaker and ALDS.

Tony La Russa’s team has four games left in the regular season at home – one against the Reds on Wednesday night then three against the Tigers to end the regular season this weekend.