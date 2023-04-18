CHICAGO — While fans are really hoping that their team puts on a show this summer to return to the top of the American League Central, at least they’ll know they’ll get a little entertainment after a pair of games.

The artist for one of the shows is already known, while the second is still to be determined.

In April, the club announced that country artist Jake Owen will play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, July 28 after the White Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians. That contest is scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. with the concert following shortly after the game.

At the same time, the team announced that another concert will be held on Friday, August 25 after a 6:10 p.m. game against the Oakland Athletics. The artist for that concert, however, has yet to be announced.

This is the second-straight season that the White Sox have held a postgame concert, with last year featuring seven-time Grammy-winning EDM singer, songwriter, and producer Kaskade. The Northbrook native performed a one-hour show following the White Sox win over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 12, 2022.

Owen, a singer, songwriter, and actor, has been performing since 2006 and has released six solo albums. He won the Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 2008 and the American Country Awards Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2012.

Tickets for the July 28th game are still available along with on-field passes for Owen’s on-field concert following the contest.