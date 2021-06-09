White Sox will have 100 percent capacity for home games on June 25th

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 09: The Chicago White Sox celebrate their win after a game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox on August 9, 2017, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, IL. White Sox won 7-1. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been a long wait for fans on the south side, but there is now a date when White Sox fans can fully pack Guaranteed Rate Field to watch their first place team.

100% capacity beginning June 25. See you all there! 🏠 pic.twitter.com/aHpYFYVuv5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 9, 2021

On Wednesday, the team announced that they’ll open up to full capacity starting with their game against the Mariners on Friday, June 25th. This comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Chicago would move to Phase 5 in their COVID-19 plan on June 11th, which takes attendance restrictions off most venues.

The White Sox actually have three games after that date on Monday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 17th against the Tampa Bay Rays, but opted to open for 100 percent capacity ten days later.

“This is an incredible milestone for the Chicagoland community and White Sox fans,” said chief reveneu and marketing officer Brooks Boyer in a statement released by the team. “Since the pandemic began, the entire organization has been looking forward to the day we could welcome all fans back home to see White Sox baseball in person. It’s a night we’re going to celebrate with all of the pomp and circumstance of our annual home opener.

“Our Reopening Night is lining up to be a memorable evening, and fans will not want to miss the opportunity to be a part of it – back in their own seats and cheering on our first place team.”

The June 25th game will be the team’s first at full capacity since their final game of the 2019 season against the Tigers on September 28, 2019. They’ll celebrate the occasion by handing out hats to the first 10,000 fans and a postgame fireworks display.

Some early season safety measures will continue as the team will continue with mobile ticketing, cashless payments, level restrictions, and the no bags policy that excludes medical bags, small clutch purses that are 9” x 5” or smaller and diaper bags.

Getting a full house back will only help the White Sox, who have enjoyed a great start at home in 2021. So far this season the team is 24-10 at a limited capacity Guaranteed Rate Field which has added to their 37-23 overall record.

Entering Wednesday’s game with the Blue Jays, the White Sox have a four game lead over the Indians in the American League Central division.

The crosstown Cubs are home on June 11th and will have full capacity on that date against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.