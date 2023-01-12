CHICAGO – Guaranteed Rate Field is going to have another renovation ahead of the 2023 White Sox season, this time in the upper deck.

On Wednesday, the team along with Molson Coors released their initial plans for two “View Bars” in the venue located in sections 516 and 548. They are expected to be open at the start of the 2023 White Sox season.

The team is slated to open the home schedule against the Giants on Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m.

“Baseball is built on community. We are focused on building new areas around the ballpark designed to allow fans to meet up and experience the game in new ways,” said White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer in a statement released by the team. “We wanted to create a unique experience for fans sitting in the 500-level concourse. These two new view bars invite fans to customize their ballpark experience, providing open spaces to see the game from different perspectives.

“The White Sox organization is grateful for the partnership of Molson Coors, which shares our passion for delivering creative, engaging spaces at Guaranteed Rate Field.”

Per a news release, the bar will be available to all fans and for group sales as well. Miller High Life and Blue Moon, two Molson Coors brands, will be featured on the branding of the bars.

This is just one in a series of renovations the park has undergone since its opening in 1991. The upper deck saw a major renovation in 2004 when eight rows and 6,600 seats were removed with a flat roof installed at the top of it. Part of the upper deck was also partially enclosed from the elements as well.